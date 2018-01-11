SNL veteran Julia Sweeney on iconic ‘Pat’ character, trying stand-up for the first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday Night Live veteran, author, actor, and TED talk maestro Julia Sweeney will make her stand-up debut this January in a brand new workshop production staged in Judy’s Beat Lounge at The Second City. In Julia Sweeney: Older and Wider, the Grammy-nominated comedian hilariously takes on parenting, religion, cancer, feminism and even her iconic androgynous character, SNL’s “Pat,” through a very modern 2018 lens. Audiences will get to see the creative process in action up close and personal for an evening of laughter from one of comedy’s most indelible, indestructible voices.