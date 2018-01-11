Joe Maddon feeds 150 homeless to kick off Cubs Convention week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Joe Maddon kicked off Cubs Convention week with his annual "Thanksmas Dinner."

Maddon and wife Jaye prepared and served home-cooked Italian meals to more than 150 homeless men and women at Catholic Charities on North LaSalle.

Happy Thanksmas! @CubsJoeMadd, Ryne Sandberg and coaches serve dinner to more than 150 homeless community members as part of our community service week! pic.twitter.com/auU5OKXro9 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 10, 2018

Cubs coaches joined in to help Maddon as the event raises awareness for Chicago's homeless community. He started the event 11 years ago and still holds dinners in Tampa and his hometown in Pennsylvania.

In team news, Maddon offered no updates on Jake Arrieta, saying he's not recruiting and leaving it up to Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer.