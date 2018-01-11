From the Bears, to the NFL Playoffs, and bets, Ryan Glasspiegel discussed on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's been a frequent guest on Sports Feed since the show hit the air in 2015, but Ryan Glasspiegel never had a story for the program like he did on Thursday.

He discussed an ill-fated bet that he made on the College Football National Championship Game on Monday on Twitter, giving the details of the unusual exchange to Josh Frydman and Andy Masur.

It was a fun part of the segment but certainly not the only thing that Ryan discussed on Thursday's show with the hosts. He weighed in the Bears' hire of Matt Nagy, the NFL Playoffs, and his Packers' changes in upper management.

Watch the entire segment in the video below or here.