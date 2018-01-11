Family sues suburban district over 5th grader’s medical marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER PARK, Ill. -- A suburban school district banned a 5th grader from taking medical marijuana at her school.

Her parents say it treats the epilepsy she developed after undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia.

Now the family is taking the school district to court.

The 5th grader at Hanover Highlands Elementary in Hanover Park is not named in the lawsuit.

Over several months, she received extensive chemotherapy to treat leukemia. Now she’s in remission but, as a result, suffers from epilepsy and seizures.

A lawyer for the family also says the girl was feeling ill and lethargic and had trouble concentrating.

That was when the girl was treated with traditional medications. The only thing that helps is the medical marijuana. She takes it either through a patch on her foot or in an oil drops she places on her tongue or on her wrist. Her family says it’s working very well.

But, according to a state law, the 11-year-old is not allowed to use the patch or oil at school even if it’s prescribed by her doctor.

A District 54 spokesperson said in a statement:

“As the largest district in Illinois we serve a number of students with complex medical needs and work closely with our families to support and care for our students. In this instance, we cannot legally grant the request from the parent because the Illinois’ Medical Cannabis Pilot Program prohibits the possession or use of cannabis on school grounds.

There is an emergency hearing in federal court tomorrow could determine if this girl, who just made it through horrendous cancer treatments, can go to school or not.

