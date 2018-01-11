× David Otunga cleared in domestic violence investigation involving Jennifer Hudson

Former pro-wrestler, David Otunga will not be charged for a domestic violence incident involving his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Hudson, TMZ reports.

The former pro-wrester was under investigation for an incident in November where Hudson claimed he got angry with her, grabbed their son and shoved her out of the room. She filed a report with Burr Ridge, Ill., police, TMZ said.

Hudson had reportedly requested and received a protective order against Otunga for “the best interest of their son.”

The couple split in November. They got engaged September 2008.

Otunga posted about being cleared in his Instagram page. He posted a photo of Mahatma Gandhi with the words, “Truth is by nature self-evident. As soon as you remove the cobwebs of ignorance that surround it, it shines clear.”