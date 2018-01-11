Crews battle large fire at Des Plaines recycling facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Crews are battling a large fire at a recycling facility in suburban Chicago.

The fire started late Wednesday night at Maine Scrap Metal on Rand Road.

No injuries were reported following the fire that started late Wednesday in Des Plaines.

Deputy Chief Peter Dyer of the Des Plaines Fire Department said that crews found flames coming out of the roof of the facility and the fire quickly spread.

There were explosions at the facility as the fire burned.

Additional crews responded to help fight the fire early Thursday.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.