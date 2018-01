× Multiple injuries after crash involving senior care bus in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — An accident involving a bus and SUV has been reported in northwest suburban Woodstock.

The crash happened near Franklinville and Perkins around 8:30 a.m. Thursday and involves a senior care bus.

According to the McHenry County Sheriffs office, eight senior passengers were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries as a precaution.

