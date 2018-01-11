Chicago prepares as temperatures expected to plummet by evening rush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Spring is in the air, but don't get use to it.

Temperatures are about to drop back to wintertime levels, as a big cold front bears down on Chicago.

The National Weather Service says is could reach a record 62 degrees Thursday afternoon.

The Service says temperatures will plummet into the 20s by the evening rush hour.

A Winter Weather Advisory calling for a period of sleet and freezing rain spreading from west to east across the Chicago area is forecast to occur this Thursday afternoon/evening.

The Advisory runs from 3PM CST until Midnight, affecting the area along and west of Interstate-39 by mid-afternoon and then east into Chicago and northwest Indiana by late afternoon/early evening.

This will impact afternoon/evening rush-hour/commute traffic, so the earlier start you can get the better, as roads are likely to become very slick and treacherous.