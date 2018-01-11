× Slick roads ahead – cold front passing through western suburbs – should move through Chicago into NW Indiana between 5 and 6PM CST

Chicago-area roads could become slick in many spots within the next couple hours, during the evening commute, as a cold front bears down on Chicago. At 4PM CST the north-south-oriented cold front was moving east over the Fox River Valley – along a line from Fox Lake – Crystal Lake – Elgin – St. Charles – Aurora to Morris and south. A huge temperature gradient exists east-west across the frontal boundary with readings in the middle 50s just ahead of the front, dropping into the 30s and 20s not far behind the front. Freezing rain is occurring in Rochelle and Rockford where the temperature at 4PM was 31-degrees at both locations. The 52-degree reading at O’Hare and 60-degrees at Midway will be short-lived – a 25 to 30-degree temperature drop could occur at both locations within the next couple hours.

Maps depicting Chicago Metro weather radar and temperatures are below…