Wheelchair-bound woman killed in house fire on NW Side: fire officials

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed in a fire on the city's Northwest Side.

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Spaulding and Diversey in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Fire crews say a 64-year-old woman was killed after she became trapped on the second-floor. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say the woman was wheelchair-bound, and there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

No other injures were reported. Three people are now displaced.

The fire remains under investigation.