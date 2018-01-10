× WGN-TV EXPANDS NEWS OFFERINGS TO ROKU, AMAZON FIRE TV, AMAZON ECHO, APPLE TV AND GOOGLE’S ANDRIOD TV

CHICAGO, January 10, 2018 – WGN-TV, Chicago’s Very Own, today announced content from WGN-TV is now available via WGN-TV branded applications on several platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google’s Android TV, where WGN-TV is offering news, lifestyle and entertainment segments as video-on-demand content. WGN-TV is also available on Amazon’s voice-activated Alexa service, via flash news briefing. Platform users can search for WGN-TV to access content on the device of their choice.

On the WGN-TV application, users can find archive content, digital exclusives, expanded news segments and a wide-range of WGN-TV’s news segments including weather, Dean’s Movie reviews and recipes from the hottest restaurants in town.

“WGN-TV was the first local television station in Chicago to have a website, and the first Chicago station to live stream via our WGN-TV app. We want to be where our viewers are, and now, with the addition of WGN-TV to services like Roku, Amazon and Google, Chicago’s Very Own will be there,” commented Paul Rennie, President/GM WGN-TV & WGN Radio. “And via Alexa, we’ll be updating local news throughout the day.”

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Weather apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to your TV screen. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com