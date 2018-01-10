Two seasons in one day; Weather roller coast ahead

Fasten those seatbelts – we’re about to experience two seasons in one day Thursday.

First, a real taste of spring with readings soaring well into the 50s.

A cold front will pass through the area early Thursday evening and bring a chance of rain, then the showers will mix with and change to snow before ending late. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

But temperatures will continue to tumble, dropping more than 30 degrees off Thursday highs by midnight tomorrow night.

Arctic air is back in control the remainder of the week, though not quite as bitter as the spell that dominated late December into early this month.