Teens get 5 years probation for sex assault broadcast live on Facebook

CHICAGO — Two teenage boys convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last March and broadcasting it on Facebook Live, were sentenced to five years of probation on Wednesday.

The Cook County judge, Patricia Mendoza, also ordered them to register as sex offenders.

Prosecutors read the victim’s impact statement, which said the assault had “traumatically altered” her life.

Before their sentencing, both of the teens apologized in court.

The case is still pending against a third teen, 15, charged in the assault.

The victim went missing March 19 after she was dropped off at her home by a family member. The next day, the family became aware of the video and contacted police.