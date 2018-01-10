Taraji P. Henson talks kicking butt in her new action movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taraji P. Henson, star of "Proud Mary" and newly minted card carrying Chicagoan joined us from New York to talk about her new film.

She plays the title role, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

"Proud Mary" is in theaters January 12th.