Suburban firefighter returns home 2 weeks after injured in line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROBERTS, Ill. -- A suburban firefighter received a hero’s welcome home today, two weeks after being injured in the line of duty.

With his wife and two kids by his side, Lt. Clint Sanders is out of the hospital.

Sanders and colleagues from the Roberts Park Fire Protection District were responding to a house fire in Justice the morning of December 27th when he was overcome by flames.

He was rushed to Loyola Hospital's burn unit and received the care he needed.

Some of the same firefighters who were with Clint that day were also on hand to welcome him home.

The lieutenant still faces a long recovery but he will return to the job one day but for now the most important thing is that he's home and surrounded by love.