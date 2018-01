Steak n Shake may be opening a location in the city of Chicago.

West Side Alderman Patrick Thompson posted on his Facebook page this week: “Coming soon to Halsted and Maxwell.”

Eater reports the chain is looking at a space at 1322 S. Halsted Street where a Jamba Juice once was in University Village.

Steak n Shake has many locations in the Chicago suburbs. This would be the first in the city.