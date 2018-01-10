Son in custody after mother found stabbed to death in Downers Grove: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNINCORPORATED DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. -- Police have arrested a suspect after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a home in unincorporated Downers Grove.

According to the Daily Herald, the woman's teenage son was reportedly taken into custody and is being questioned in connection with the brutal attack.

No word on whether charges have been filed.

The woman was stabbed multiple times Tuesday afternoon at a home on the 2100 block of 63rd Street in Lisle Township.

Neighbors say they saw a man run into traffic around 1 p.m. and then stand in the middle of the street looking up.

A death investigation is underway.