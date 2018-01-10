Son fatally shoots father in Hoffman Estates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – A man is in custody after fatally shooting his father in the northwest suburbs.

Hoffman Estates police and fire crews were called to 940 Ash Road around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the dispatch channel, the victim’s son, a man in his 20s, said his father was going to shoot him so he shot him first.

The father, who neighbors said is around 50 and was a carpenter, was shot in the head. Neighbors said the father was divorced and lived in the house for about 20 years. The son and a daughter may also live in the house.

“He was always involved in his son’s life. All of our kids would play baseball together. So this was a close knit family as far as you knew. Besides the divorce there was never any trouble,” Dawn Anzalone, a neighbor, said.

The man’s son and daughter went to high school with Anzalone’s kids.

Anzalone said the guys in the neighborhood hung out together. She said no one saw this coming.

Police are still sorting out the details and are trying to determine if this is a homicide case or self-defense.