× Some patchy dense fog and a few slick spots this morning

CHICAGO — As southerly winds continue to bring milder air into our area over the snow cover, temperatures and dew-points at ground level are close, causing patchy dense fog early this Wednesday morning.

Lowest visibility seems to be to the north in counties along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line where Dense Fog Advisories have been issued.

Also temperatures are just above freezing, but pavement temperatures may still be below freezing, causing slick spots where condensation occurs.

So if you’re traveling or spend time outdoors this morning, be alert to quick changes in visibility and potentially slippery conditions.

Maps depicting current temperatures and visibility are below…

Visibility (tenths of a mile)…

Temperatures…