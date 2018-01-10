Rapper Kevin Gates released from Illinois state prison

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 18: Rapper Kevin Gates performs onstage during the PANDORA Discovery Den SXSW on March 18, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora)

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Rapper Kevin Gates was released from the East Moline Correctional Center in Illinois Wednesday, TMZ reports.

Gates served 9 months of a 30-month sentence, and was released on parole. That means he’ll be on mandatory supervision and can’t possess any firearms.

Gates was released from custody last year after an alleged incident involving a female fan at a Florida concert, but then he was immediately re-arrested on an outstanding weapons-released charge in Illinois.

He posted to Instagram for the first time since his released Wednesday morning — an all-black image that says “I’m him.”

