Ramirez-Rosa drops out of congressional race, backs ‘Chuy’ Garcia
CHICAGO — The race to replace U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez got less crowded on Tuesday.
Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, 35th Ward, announced he was dropping out of the race to fill Gutierrez’s seat and backed Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.
Ramirez-Rosa said he made the decision because he did not want to dilute progressive voter support for Garcia.
In November, Gutierrez announced he would not be seeking re-election and said he supports Garcia as his replacement.
A recent survey showed Garcia with a big early lead.