Police release surveillance photos of suspects behind downtown robberies

CHICAGO -- Chicago police released surveillance photos of the suspects they said are behind several robberies downtown.

Police said the two men involved are stealing cars that were left running and unoccupied and then using those cars to carry out armed robberies

One of the photos is from Friday night near 14th Street and Michigan Avenue. A female victim was walking when a man pulled her into a vestibule and robbed her at gunpoint.

The second picture is from January 2 around 8:15 a.m. East North Water Street. A man jumped out of a dark SUV, grabbed the female victim by her backpack, threw her to the ground and robbed her. She wasn't hurt.

Police put out a community alert Wednesday linking seven of the robberies in the first district in less than two weeks. One of the men is armed with a handgun targeting cell phones and purses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.