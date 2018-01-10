Obama Foundation officials release revised design plans for museum, library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- New details are emerging about the Obama Presidential Center including design revisions for a taller and sleeker museum tower and hundreds of new trees.

The changes are part of the plans that the Obama Foundation submitted to city of Chicago officials on Wednesday. Other changes for the estimated $350 million project include more green space, 400 new trees, more links to an existing science museum and underground parking.

The facility will be built along Lake Michigan on Chicago's South Side.

Crews are expected to break ground later this year and open doors in 2021.

Organizers envision the facility as a cultural attraction that'll create 5,000 jobs during construction and over 2,500 permanent jobs once the center opens. Foundation officials say they're expecting up to 760,000 visitors each year.