Midday Fix: Cocktails from rooftop hotspot Devereaux

Devereaux
1112 N. State St., 18th Floor
https://www.devereauxchicago.com
Salty Dog
1oz Aquavit
.5oz Fords Gin
.2oz Grapefruit Juice
.5oz Grapefruit simple syrup
Combine ingredients in a shaker, pour over ice. Top with Hawaiian black sea salt
Devereaux Daiquiri
1 oz three year aged white rum (or white rum of your choice)
.5 oz aguardient
1 oz kiwi syrup
.5 oz lime juice
shaved black lime garnish
Combine all ingredients but black lime in cocktail shaker, shake. Pour over ice and garnish by shaving black lime on top of drink (or garnish of your choice).