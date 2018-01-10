Midday Fix: Cocktails from rooftop hotspot Devereaux

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lee Zaremba, Beverage Director

Devereaux

1112 N. State St., 18th Floor

https://www.devereauxchicago.com

Salty Dog

1oz Aquavit

.5oz Fords Gin

.2oz Grapefruit Juice

.5oz Grapefruit simple syrup

Combine ingredients in a shaker, pour over ice. Top with Hawaiian black sea salt

Devereaux Daiquiri

1 oz three year aged white rum (or white rum of your choice)

.5 oz aguardient

1 oz kiwi syrup

.5 oz lime juice

shaved black lime garnish

Combine all ingredients but black lime in cocktail shaker, shake. Pour over ice and garnish by shaving black lime on top of drink (or garnish of your choice).