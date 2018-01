Lee Zaremba

Devereaux

1112 N. State St., 18th Floor

https://www.devereauxchicago.com

DEVEREAUX DAIQUIRI

1.0 oz three year aged white rum (or white rum of your choice)

0.5 oz aguardiente

1 oz kiwi syrup

0.5 oz lime juice

shaved black lime garnish

Combine all ingredients but black lime in cocktail shaker, shake. Pour over ice and garnish by shaving black lime on top of drink (or garnish of your choice).