Man suspected of attempting to burn down home with children inside

HAMMOND, Ind. — Charges are pending against a man accused of attempted arson.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports a mother told Hammond police that the man she lives with attempted to choke her.

She says he poured flammable liquid throughout their home in an attempt to burn it down.

When the man tried to stop her from leaving with her two kids, she grabbed a gun from her coat and shot him.

She then left the home with her children, ages 10 and 13.

Police found the suspect with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Charges are expected to be filed by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office this week.