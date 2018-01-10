× Lyft debuting craft beer brand with ride discounts on each can

CHICAGO — Lyft is teaming up with a Chicago brewery to roll out a line of easy-drinking craft beer they hope will be the last added to consumers’ bar tabs before they pay up and decide how they’ll get home.

Made in collaboration with Baderbräu Brewery, Five Star Lager (named after the app’s rating system) comes with a discount code worth up to 60 percent off of a standard Lyft ride printed on each can. The beer will only be available in select Chicago bars.

While the rideshare company says the effort is meant to “encourage more Chicagoans to travel responsibly,” it probably doesn’t hurt that drinking a Lyft-branded beer could influence which rideshare app consumers use while they’re under the influence.

“This is the first partnership of its kind for Lyft and we believe the combination of Baderbräu’s beer and the offer for safe rides home will be very popular with our Chicago riders,” David Katcher, a Midwest General Manager for Lyft said in a statement.

Brewed in Baderbräu’s facility on the Near South Side, the beer isn’t Lyft-flavored per se, but rather is a rebranded version of one of Baderbrau’s easy-drinking lagers called South Side Pride, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Five Star Lager is a no-nonsense, bright-tasting beer that is perfect for a nightcap,” Baderbräu founder Rob Sama said in a statement.

A limited amount of Five Star Lager will be available in select Chicago bars after January 18.