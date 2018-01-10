Lunchbreak: Beef Bulgogi

Sang Choi, Executive Chef
Shakou Restaurants, is now open in five locations – Libertyville (625 N. Milwaukee Ave.), St. Charles (312 W. Main St.), Barrington (121 W. Main St.), Park Ridge (130 S. Prospect Ave.) and Arlington Heights (70 N. Vail Ave.).
Bul-go-gi (Korean style BBQ)
Serving for 4
Sauce:
1 cup soy sauce
½ cup light brown sugar
¼ cup water
¼ cup sake or red wine
1 diced ripe pear
Pinch of black pepper
Bland altogether
Marinade:
2 pound sliced beef
1 slice onion
1 slice carrot
3 stem of chap green onion
1 spoon of chap garlic
Instructions:
Put in a bowl or zipper bag and mix altogether
Let marinate for ½ to 1 hr
Pre heat the pan and cook for 2-3 min and flip and cook additional 3-4 min until golden brown.