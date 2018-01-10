Lunchbreak: Beef Bulgogi

Sang Choi, Executive Chef

http://shakourestaurants.com/

Shakou Restaurants, is now open in five locations – Libertyville (625 N. Milwaukee Ave.), St. Charles (312 W. Main St.), Barrington (121 W. Main St.), Park Ridge (130 S. Prospect Ave.) and Arlington Heights (70 N. Vail Ave.).

Bul-go-gi (Korean style BBQ)

Serving for 4

Sauce:

1 cup soy sauce

½ cup light brown sugar

¼ cup water

¼ cup sake or red wine

1 diced ripe pear

Pinch of black pepper

Bland altogether

Marinade:

2 pound sliced beef

1 slice onion

1 slice carrot

3 stem of chap green onion

1 spoon of chap garlic

Instructions:

Put in a bowl or zipper bag and mix altogether

Let marinate for ½ to 1 hr

Pre heat the pan and cook for 2-3 min and flip and cook additional 3-4 min until golden brown.