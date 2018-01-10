Luis Medina talks Bears and Cubs on Wednesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - On the first-year anniversary of the website he helped to start last year, it was the perfect time to have Luis Medina back on Sports Feed.

"The Ten-Yard Line" went online on January 10, 2017 as another place for Bears fans to go for news and analysis. There has been a lot of content over the last couple of days as the Bears have hired Matt Nagy to be their new head coach and work with franchise quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

That was only part of his discussion on Wednesday's show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman as he also talked about the Cubs since he is also a Bleacher Nation contributor.

