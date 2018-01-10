Kentucky principal’s Mariah Carey-inspired snow day message goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ky. -- A Kentucky principal channeled his inner Mariah Carey to announce that his school was having a snow day.

Parents of students who attend Union Pointe Academy in Florence, Ky., awoke to a video of Chad Caddell singing his own rendition of Carey's "Hero," which was later posted to the school's Facebook page where it has over 400,000 views and climbing.

Caddell talked about the video going viral and why he did it on WGN Morning News Wednesday.

"When I came here, one of the things I really wanted to do as a principal is create what I like to call around here a 'surprise and delight' kind of culture," Caddell said. "The whole snow day closing is really to me is just kind of an overflow of our DNA and our culture here at our school on a daily basis."

