NORTHWEST INDIANA — Interstate 80/94 is shut down in both directions at Chase Street due to downed power lines in Northwest Indiana.

According to an Indiana State Police trooper, all lanes east and west bound are blocked due to power lines down across the roadway.

*Traffic Alert!* 🚨 I-80/94 @ Chase Street. All lanes east and west bound are blocked due to power lines down across the roadway. Troopers are onscene Traffic will be diverted off at Grant St and Burr St. @WBBMTraffic @WGNNews @ABC7Chicago @WGNMorningNews @WGNtraffic @fox32news — Master Trooper Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) January 10, 2018

Troopers are on scene. Traffic will be diverted off at Grant Street and Burr Street.

Current view of I-80/94 @ Chase st. All lanes closed for undetermined amount of time. Updates to follow…. pic.twitter.com/RMJ3yfH1hT — Master Trooper Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) January 10, 2018

It is uncertain when lanes will open back up to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.