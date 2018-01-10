Dialysis patient, 74, found dead at clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEGER, Ill. – A 74-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of a suburban dialysis center Tuesday night.

Duncan Price was found in the bathroom of the Fresenius Dialysis Center in Steger, Ill.

Steger police said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday from the man’s daughter who could not get in touch with her father. He had driven himself to the facility and should have finished his treatment around 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

When police and his daughter arrived at the clinic, the door was locked and no one appeared to be inside. However, Price’s car was still in the parking lot and his daughter could see his blanket on a chair near the entrance. Police said Price had possible flu-like symptoms the day before. They checked to see if he had been taken to any local hospitals, which he wasn't.

His daughter posted on Facebook about her missing father. Someone who saw that post was able to get into touch with a Fresenius employee.

At 8:30 p.m., police said the assistant manager and another worker arrived at the facility. Price was found dead in the bathroom.

A family friend said Price, who is from suburban Grant Park, raced horses and was one of the nicest guys on and off the track and was always willing to help

“He didn’t want anything in return and I’m not the only one that’s he helped through the years. It’s just sad to see a guy like that go the way he did and I feel for his family because they lost a great guy,” Rodney Allums, a family friend, said.

A spokesperson for Fresenius confirmed a patient died following a routine dialysis treatment. Their statement said the following:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss and extend heartfelt condolences to the patient’s family. While privacy laws prevent us from sharing information about any patient’s care, we are working diligently to determine the cause of the passing and remain focused on the wellbeing and safety of all patients who entrust us with their care.”

The spokesperson said the company is reviewing the circumstances and will adjust procedures as necessary once their review is complete.