Armed carjackers crash SUV; 1 caught, 1 flees

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a carjacker.

A woman was confronted by two men Tuesday night near North and Kolmar.

The men demanded her SUV, drove it to the 3100 block of N. Keating and committed an armed robbery.

Then they drove off again, and crashed the stolen SUV near Laramie and Wellington.

One man was chased down on foot. The other is on the loose.