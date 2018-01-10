× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ New York

* The Knicks won for only the second time in their last nine games with a 100-96 victory at the Mavericks on Sunday. New York grabbed a season-high 59 rebounds, its most in a non-overtime game since pulling down 59 at Philadelphia on April 8, 2016.

* The Bulls fell for the fifth time in their last six games following Monday’s 116-107 loss to the Rockets. Chicago has allowed 110+ points in six straight games for the first time since a 13-game streak from December 30, 1985 – January 28, 1986.

* Chicago has taken both meetings from New York this season by a combined seven points. It is the first time the Bulls have won back-to-back games over the Knicks by five points or fewer since February 2 – March 12, 2012.

* Despite shooting under 40.0 percent for the fourth straight game, Kristaps Porzingis scored a team-high 29 points in the win over Dallas. Porzingis has not shot under 40.0 percent in five straight games since December 2-9, 2016.

* Bobby Portis led the Bulls with 22 points off the bench in the loss to Houston on Monday. Since his season debut on November 7, Portis leads the NBA with 21 double-digit scoring games off the bench.

* Enes Kanter grabbed 18 rebounds to go along with 13 points against the Mavericks. Kanter now has four games with 18+ rebounds this season, the most by a Knick since Tyson Chandler had four in 2013-14.