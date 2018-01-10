× Blackhawks trade struggling Richard Panik to the Coyotes for Anthony Duclair in four-player deal

CHICAGO – It wasn’t exactly a sign of a turnaround, but at least it was a positive moment in a brutal two-and-a-half months.

Richard Panik corralled a loose puck in his own zone, flung it towards the goal and put it past Senators goalie Craig Anderson for the score to give the Blackhawks the lead. It ended a brutal 33-game scoring drought for the winger who hadn’t reached the back of the net since October 21st when he was enjoying a strong start to the season.

But it appears the Blackhawks lost patience with Panik before then after a prolonged slump, and on Wednesday they parted ways through a trade with Arizona.

Gone is the winger acquired during the 2015-2016 season along with Laurent Dauphin and are forward Anthony Duclair and former Blackhawks’ defenseman Adam Clendening. This comes after Panik signed a two-year, $5.6 million deal with the Blackhawks after a strong 2016-2017 season when he had 22 goals and 22 assists.

Now he’s off to Arizona while Duclair joins the Blackhawks, likely taking the ice for the first time Friday at the United Center against the Jets.

A four-year veteran, Duclair was in his third season with the Coyotes after making his debut with the Rangers in the 2014-2015 season. In 33 games this year, the forward had nine goals and six assists, with two of those scores coming since January 1st. Just a week ago, The Athletic reported that Duclair requested a trade from the Coyotes, which came to pass on Wednesday night.

Clendening makes his return to Chicago after playing in four games during the 2014-2015 season. He was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft, playing in 86 games with six different teams during his career.