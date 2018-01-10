Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane named an NHL All-Star again

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 17: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks reacts after scoring his second goal of the game against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at the United Center on December 17, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Blackhawks’ leading scorer will be a little busy the last weekend of January again.

On Wednesday the NHL announced that Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane has been named one of the 44 NHL All-Stars for 2018 and will participate during the 3-on-3 All-Star Tournament in Tampa on January 28th.

This marks the seventh time that the winger has been named to the All-Star team, marking the fourth-straight year he’s received the honor.

In what has been an average start to the Blackhawks’ season, Kane continues to play at a high level, leading the team in goals (18) and assists (27) through 42 games this season. The honor comes just a day removed from his most productive offensive game of the season against Ottawa, collecting five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in an 8-2 victory.

He was the only selection from the Blackhawks to the All-Star team just a year after the team had Kane, center Jonathan Toews, and defenseman Duncan Keith for the game in Los Angeles.