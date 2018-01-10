× Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane named an NHL All-Star again

CHICAGO – The Blackhawks’ leading scorer will be a little busy the last weekend of January again.

On Wednesday the NHL announced that Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane has been named one of the 44 NHL All-Stars for 2018 and will participate during the 3-on-3 All-Star Tournament in Tampa on January 28th.

This marks the seventh time that the winger has been named to the All-Star team, marking the fourth-straight year he’s received the honor.

In what has been an average start to the Blackhawks’ season, Kane continues to play at a high level, leading the team in goals (18) and assists (27) through 42 games this season. The honor comes just a day removed from his most productive offensive game of the season against Ottawa, collecting five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in an 8-2 victory.

He was the only selection from the Blackhawks to the All-Star team just a year after the team had Kane, center Jonathan Toews, and defenseman Duncan Keith for the game in Los Angeles.