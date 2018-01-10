× Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Minnesota

* Minnesota lost at home against Calgary, 3-2, on Tuesday night. The Wild rallied from a two-goal deficit to start the third period to force overtime against the Flames behind goals from Mikael Granlund and Jared Spurgeon.

* Chicago beat the Senators in Ottawa, 8-2, on Tuesday night. Patrick Kane scored a goal and added four assists for a career-high five points. Kane is currently three points away from 800 for his career.

* The Blackhawks are 2-1-0 against the Wild this season. The last time these two teams played, Chicago beat Minnesota, 4-1, in Chicago on December 17. Overall the Blackhawks have won five of six against the Wild, dating back to February 8, 2017.

* Ryan Suter notched two assists against the Flames on Tuesday for his fifth multi-point game of the season. Suter leads Wild defensemen with 41 multi-point games since 2012-13, his first season with the team.

* Jonathan Toews scored two goals against the Senators to stretch his point streak to five games. Over that stretch, Toews has five goals and four assists. Before this streak, Toews had gone six straight games without a point, which tied a career high.

* The Blackhawks hold a 2-5-1 record (.313) in the second game of back-to-back games this season, which ranks 28th in the NHL. The Wild are 2-4-0 (.333) in back-to-backs in 2017-18 (27th in the league).