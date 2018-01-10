Around Town checks out Lift for the 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warrior Bootcamp Supporting Lift for the 22

Saturday, January 13, 2018

Three Sessions, 9:00 a.m., Noon and 5:00 p.m.

Limited to 40 participants per session

Pulse Fitness

1892 1st Street

Highland Park, IL 60035

Registration at: www.liftforthe22warrior.eventbrite.com

To learn more about Lift for the 22: www.LiftForThe22.org

Carter Davis, a veteran who founded the charitable organization, Lift for the 22. Carter, like so many veterans, suffered from PTSD, and his life was saved, literally, by going to the gym. It was that close for him to make the wrong decision and his friends came over and got him out of the house and took him to the gym for an intense workout. It saved and changed his life. Lift for the 22 gives gym memberships to veterans all over the nation. It has become a tightknit network for veterans who have the same issues as Carter endured.

We are planning a fundraising event consisting of Warrior Training Bootcamp at Pulse Fitness in Highland Park. I would love to have Ana and crew at Pulse to learn about Lift for the 22 and the Bootcamp. People will be paying $22 to participate in the Warrior Training Bootcamp on Saturday, January 6, 2018. All the proceeds will go to Lift for the 22.

The trainer/coach for the Warrior Training is Patrick Murphy. He is a former US Paratrooper and MMA fighter.