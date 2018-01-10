Actor who played Salami Sam in ‘Heavyweights’ dead at 36, TMZ reports

CHICAGO — Actor Joseph Wayne Miller, who played camper Salami Sam in the ’90s hit movie “Heavyweights,” died Tuesday in Chicago at 36, TMZ reports.

Miller’s mother told TMZ that he died in his sleep, but so far the exact cause of death is unknown.

“Heavyweights” was the Park Ridge, IL native’s only major film credit, according to IMDB.

At the time of its release in 1995, Miller told the Chicago Tribune that the film largely mimicked his own life, and after auditioning for several smaller roles in movies, it was, “definitely the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

The classic film about a weight loss camp for kids co-written by Judd Apatow and director Steven Brill also starred Ben Stiller as the fitness-obsessed camp owner and Kenan Thompson as a camper.