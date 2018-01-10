× A Dense Fog Advisory until 10PM CST this Wednesday evening across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana including the city of Chicago

A Dense Fog Advisory calling for frequent visibility less than a quarter-mile in fog will be in effect for most of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana until 10PM CST this Wednesday evening. Strong south to southwest winds gusting over 25 miles per hour will continue to feed mild relatively high dew-point air over a thinning, but still considerably snow-covered and moist surface, resulting in nearly 100 per cent relative humidity and extensive dense fog. Visibility may improve some later tonight.

Latest visibility reports…