Alligators have a unique way of surviving cold weather — and a video captured exactly how they do it.

In the video, an alligator is seen sticking its snout out of a frozen swamp.

Shallotte River Swamp Park in North Carolina posted the video on Facebook.

The alligators seem to know when it’s about to freeze.

They stick their mouths out of the water and allow the water to freeze around them.

Alligators can regulate their temperature so they can remain frozen in place until the ice melts.