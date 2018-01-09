Starbucks debuts Blonde Espresso, social media weighs in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The coffee giant Starbucks has announced a new addition to its menu and social media is giving it rave reviews.

For the first time in 43 years coffee drinkers will be able to order a light roast at Starbucks. The new Blonde Espresso boasts a more mellow version of the original Espresso.

A statement on the company’s website reads “Starbucks has reimagined how to bring a lighter taste to our coffees. … This is Starbucks first true light roast coffee. The name “Starbucks® Blonde Roast” reflects our roasting artistry and indicates a coffee that is light bodied and flavorful – our easiest-drinking coffee.

For the first time in 43 years… a second espresso. Subtly sweet, amazingly smooth. Starbucks #BlondeEspresso is here. pic.twitter.com/a2tkExUupI — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) January 9, 2018

The new line offers five new drinks including, the Ice Blonde Americano, Blonde Flat White, Blonde Espresso, Blonde Cappuccino and the Blonde Latte Macchiato.

The Blonde Espresso is only the second Espresso to be offered by the popular coffee chain in over 43 years, and according to social media it was well worth the wait.

I love going into @Starbucks and asking for a "tall blonde"! The reactions are priceless #BlondeEspresso pic.twitter.com/4umfTGhmhY — Tormented Gamer (@TormentedGmer) January 9, 2018

The coffee game is changing tomorrow and blonde is breaking all the rules. Stop on by to see why! #starbucks #blondeespresso pic.twitter.com/7JDXECWS0q — Lorain Starbucks (@Sbux20083) January 8, 2018