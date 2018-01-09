PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo’s new resident? A gray seal pup

BROOKFIELD, Ill. –He’s furry, photogenic and fast-growing.

One of Brookfield Zoo’s newest residents is a gray male seal born on Dec. 26. The newborn is currently nursing, learning how to swim and bonding with his 13-year-old mother, Lily. It’s the third pup for Lily and Boone, the 13-year-old sire.

The newborn weighed 100 pounds last weekend, up from 36 pounds at birth, the zoo said. In the wild, gray seals are born in the winter and put on several pounds each day.

The pup will likely be able to venture into his outdoor habitat at Pinniped Point in late February, according to the zoo. In the meantime, the public can view updated photos and videos of the male at the zoo’s website or Facebook page.