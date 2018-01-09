Park Ridge family’s holiday light show raises over $110K for childhood cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Ill. -- A dazzling Christmas lights show in northwest suburban Park Ridge brought joy to the many visitors who saw it, and it raised money for a great cause.

Throughout the Christmas season, donations were collected at the display that totaled $110,482 for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, foundation spokeswoman Kaitlyn Bryant told the Park Ridge Herald-Advocate. The money will go toward childhood cancer research, she said.

Homeowner Tom Grusecki told the Herald-Advocate that donations are still coming in, and he projects the final numbers to be in the $112,000 to $114,000 range.

The light display paid special honor to Benicio "Benny" Martinez, a local 13-year-old boy who is battling the effects of treatment for brain cancer.

The words "Benicio Strong" were written in lights as part of the Park Ridge display.

You can still donate to St. Bladrick's "Light the Way for Benny" campaign by clicking here.

