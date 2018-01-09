Mildest weather in 3 weeks includes 2 days of spring-like 50° temps— but new arctic blast rides powerful winds into the area Thursday night; multiple snow chances—including Friday/Saturday lake lake-effect
-
What is meant by “near shore” in your weather forecasts?
-
Winter Weather Advisory/Warning for heavy Lake-effect snows in northwest Indiana and southwest Lower Michigan Sunday/Sunday evening
-
What was the weather like here in Chicago when the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior storm on Nov. 10, 1975?
-
Dangerous cold in Chicago for 1st day of 2018
-
Snow accumulations possible right along the Illinois/northwest Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline tonight into Thursday morning
-
-
Snow covers Chicago area during evening commute
-
Band of snow moving southeast across the Chicago area this Monday evening
-
Winter Storm Warning for lake-effect snow in NW Indiana-SW Lower Michigan continues into Saturday
-
Has Lake Michigan ever completely frozen over?
-
Chicago lies in the zone of prevailing westerlies, but what does that really mean?
-
-
A brief flurry for late-starting snow season
-
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: 1-5 inches of snow on the way
-
Winter storm hits northwest Indiana