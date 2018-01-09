Man convicted in Blair Holt murder gets 75 years at resentencing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Michael Pace, the man who pleaded guilty to killing 16 year-old Blair Holt on a CTA bus 10 years ago was resentenced today to 75 years in prison.

Pace, who was also 16 at the time of the shooting, was originally sentenced to 100 years in prison.

But an appeals court threw out the sentence because the judge in the trial case made “inappropriate comments” about Pace’s background during the sentencing.

Since then there have been recent changes in sentencing guidelines for those convicted as juveniles.

Holt was shot while shielding a friend from the gunfire. Four other teens were wounded during the shooting in May 2007.

Pace, who is 27, will not be eligible for parole until he is 85 years-old.