Man fatally shot in laundromat parking lot following altercation

CHICAGO -- A man has died after being shot during an argument in the parking lot of a laundromat in the Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Wash Perfect Coin Laundry in the 1500 block of West Garfield.

Chicago police say the male victim was involved in a verbal altercation with two unknown males, when one or both men fired shots.

The victim was hit in the chest, back and leg. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Area South detectives are investigating. They have focused their attention on an abandoned sedan parked on Justine and 55th Street with the passenger side door left open.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.