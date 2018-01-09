× Man charged after impersonating police officer

CICERO, Ill. — A man is facing charges after police said he was impersonating a police officer in Cicero, Ill.

According to police, on Jan. 7 around 2:40 a.m., Donato Valdez drove behind a victim’s vehicle and used an unknown flashing light to stop the car. He then approached the victim wearing a vest with a badge and identified himself as a corrections officer.

Police said Valdez made the victim get out of the car and conducted a field sobriety test. He then tried to get the victim into his car, but the victim refused. According to police, Valdez told the victim he would let him off with a warning.

The victim filed a police report later that morning.

Valdez was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping, false impersonation of a peace officer and two counts of unlawful restraint. He is also a registered sex offender.

Cicero police said anyone who may have been stopped by Valdez should contact police at 708-652-2130.