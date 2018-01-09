Lunchbreak: Avocado Toast

ETA Restaurant + Bar: A tavern for today’s travelers, welcoming guests with rustic American fare and Midwestern warmth.
455 N. Park Dr./Chicago
(inside the Loews Hotel)
https://www.etarestaurantandbar.com/
Avocado Toast
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
- 6 slices Ciabatta bread (cut 1.5 in thick)
- 3 Avocados
Cider Aioli (Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Mix until fully incorporated.)
o 2 cups mayonnaise
o ½ tsp minced garlic
o 1 tsp cider vinegar
o ½ tsp orange zest,
o ¼ tsp minced ginger
o Salt & pepper
‘Nduja spread (Combine the cider aioli and ‘nduja in a bowl. Mix until fully incorporated.)
o 2 cups Cider Aioli
o 2 cups ‘Nduja
- 6 Eggs
- 4 cups Petite greens (frisée, pea tendrils)
- 1 cup Radish, shaved
- 2 Grapefruits, segmented
Lemon Vinaigrette (Whisk extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss with greens and thinly sliced radishes before building dish.)
o 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
o ½ cup lemon juice
o Salt & pepper
- Chives, for garnish
- Maldon salt, for garnish
- Black Pepper, for garnish
Method:
- Season the sliced ciabatta with extra virgin olive oil and salt & pepper. Grill both sides.
- Generously apply the ‘nduja spread to the top side of the grilled bread slices.
- Slice your avocado thinly and spread the full length of the toast, seasoning it with salt and the lemon vinaigrette.
- In a bowl mix your petite greens with your radish, grapefruit, lemon vinaigrette and s&p. apply on top of the avocado creating a resting place for your egg.
- In water below simmering, add a teaspoon of white distilled vinegar. Gently place cracked eggs into water one at a time, not crowding pot, and cook until egg whites are cooked. Repeat until all eggs have been poached.
- Place your poached egg in the middle of the toast and garnish with remaining radish, grapefruit and greens.
Garnish:
Chives, Maldon salt, black pepper