Lunchbreak: Avocado Toast

Posted 1:26 PM, January 9, 2018, by , Updated at 02:30PM, January 9, 2018

Matt Lange, ETA Chef

ETA Restaurant + Bar: A tavern for today’s travelers, welcoming guests with rustic American fare and Midwestern warmth.

455 N. Park Dr./Chicago

(inside the Loews Hotel)

https://www.etarestaurantandbar.com/

 

Avocado Toast

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

  • 6 slices Ciabatta bread (cut 1.5 in thick)
  • 3 Avocados

Cider Aioli  (Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Mix until fully incorporated.)

o       2 cups mayonnaise

o       ½ tsp minced garlic

o       1 tsp cider vinegar

o       ½ tsp orange zest,

o       ¼ tsp minced ginger

o       Salt & pepper

‘Nduja spread  (Combine the cider aioli and ‘nduja in a bowl. Mix until fully incorporated.)

o       2 cups Cider Aioli

o       2 cups ‘Nduja

  • 6 Eggs
  • 4 cups Petite greens (frisée, pea tendrils)
  • 1 cup Radish, shaved
  • 2 Grapefruits, segmented

Lemon Vinaigrette (Whisk extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss with greens and thinly sliced radishes before building dish.)

o       1 cup extra virgin olive oil

o       ½ cup lemon juice

o       Salt & pepper

  • Chives, for garnish
  • Maldon salt, for garnish
  • Black Pepper, for garnish

Method:

  • Season the sliced ciabatta with extra virgin olive oil and salt & pepper. Grill both sides.
  • Generously apply the ‘nduja spread to the top side of the grilled bread slices.
  • Slice your avocado thinly and spread the full length of the toast, seasoning it with salt and the lemon vinaigrette.
  • In a bowl mix your petite greens with your radish, grapefruit, lemon vinaigrette and s&p. apply on top of the avocado creating a resting place for your egg.
  • In water below simmering, add a teaspoon of white distilled vinegar. Gently place cracked eggs into water one at a time, not crowding pot, and cook until egg whites are cooked. Repeat until all eggs have been poached.
  • Place your poached egg in the middle of the toast and garnish with remaining radish, grapefruit and greens.

Garnish:

Chives, Maldon salt, black pepper