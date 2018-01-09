Lunchbreak: Avocado Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matt Lange, ETA Chef

ETA Restaurant + Bar: A tavern for today’s travelers, welcoming guests with rustic American fare and Midwestern warmth.

455 N. Park Dr./Chicago

(inside the Loews Hotel)

https://www.etarestaurantandbar.com/

Avocado Toast

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

6 slices Ciabatta bread (cut 1.5 in thick)

3 Avocados

Cider Aioli (Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Mix until fully incorporated.)

o 2 cups mayonnaise

o ½ tsp minced garlic

o 1 tsp cider vinegar

o ½ tsp orange zest,

o ¼ tsp minced ginger

o Salt & pepper

‘Nduja spread (Combine the cider aioli and ‘nduja in a bowl. Mix until fully incorporated.)

o 2 cups Cider Aioli

o 2 cups ‘Nduja

6 Eggs

4 cups Petite greens (frisée, pea tendrils)

1 cup Radish, shaved

2 Grapefruits, segmented

Lemon Vinaigrette (Whisk extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss with greens and thinly sliced radishes before building dish.)

o 1 cup extra virgin olive oil

o ½ cup lemon juice

o Salt & pepper

Chives, for garnish

Maldon salt, for garnish

Black Pepper, for garnish

Method:

Season the sliced ciabatta with extra virgin olive oil and salt & pepper. Grill both sides.

Generously apply the ‘nduja spread to the top side of the grilled bread slices.

Slice your avocado thinly and spread the full length of the toast, seasoning it with salt and the lemon vinaigrette.

In a bowl mix your petite greens with your radish, grapefruit, lemon vinaigrette and s&p. apply on top of the avocado creating a resting place for your egg.

In water below simmering, add a teaspoon of white distilled vinegar. Gently place cracked eggs into water one at a time, not crowding pot, and cook until egg whites are cooked. Repeat until all eggs have been poached.

Place your poached egg in the middle of the toast and garnish with remaining radish, grapefruit and greens.

Garnish:

Chives, Maldon salt, black pepper