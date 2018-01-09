× LaVine to make Bulls debut Saturday

Bulls Executive VP John Paxson says Zach LaVine will make his Bulls debut this Saturday against the Pistons. LaVine has not played since last February when he tore his ACL as a member of the Timberwolvess. LaVine will be on a minutes limit of 20 minutes. The Bulls hope to increase LaVine’s minutes on a weekly basis as long as he doesn’t have any setbacks.

LaVine was acquired along with Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen for Jimmy Butler on Draft Night last June.

Saturday’s Bulls game will air on WGN beginning with the Bullseye pregame at 7pm.